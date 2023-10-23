Dozens of NYC Doctor’s Patients Demand State Investigate Sexual Abuse Claims
CALL TO ACTION
Former patients of Dr. Darius Paduch want the New York State Department of Health to launch an investigation into the hospitals that employed the disgraced urologist accused of rampant sexual assault. In a Monday letter to commissioner Janes V. McDonald, 45 former patients asked for an investigation into how complaints against Paduch were handled by New York-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Northwell Health. The letter also demanded that hospitals put any doctors facing sexual abuse complaints on leave immediately pending an investigation. Paduch was indicted in April on federal charges after allegedly abusing patients during urology examinations for at least four years. Since his arrest, victims have come forward to accuse the male fertility specialist of harrowing physical and sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment. “We believe that an inquiry is vital to uncover the systemic issues that may have contributed to the prolonged abuse suffered by Dr. Paduch’s patients, to hold those responses accountable, and to prevent such horrific abuses from happening in the future,” the letter states.