CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Dr. Deborah Birx Doesn’t Think She Can Stay on the White House Coronavirus Task Force Much Longer: CNN

    DEBBIE IN DISTRESS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Alex Wong/Getty

    Dr. Deborah Birx, chief medical officer on the White House coronavirus task force, has told aides she’s become “distressed” with the state of both the U.S. response to COVID-19 and her own role in it, CNN reports. Birx reportedly confided that she is unsure how long she can remain on the council in a diminishing role while the death toll continues to rise. Birx views Dr. Scott Atlas, a newly appointed member of the task force whose credibility has been questioned, as a deleterious addition and one whose influence over President Donald Trump is growing. The White House denied any problems on the task force in a statement to CNN.

    Read it at CNN