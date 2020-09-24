Dr. Deborah Birx Doesn’t Think She Can Stay on the White House Coronavirus Task Force Much Longer: CNN

Read it at CNN
Dr. Deborah Birx, chief medical officer on the White House coronavirus task force, has told aides she’s become “distressed” with the state of both the U.S. response to COVID-19 and her own role in it, CNN reports. Birx reportedly confided that she is unsure how long she can remain on the council in a diminishing role while the death toll continues to rise. Birx views Dr. Scott Atlas, a newly appointed member of the task force whose credibility has been questioned, as a deleterious addition and one whose influence over President Donald Trump is growing. The White House denied any problems on the task force in a statement to CNN.