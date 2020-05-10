Dr. Deborah Birx Pops Off in White House Task Force Meeting: ‘There Is Nothing From the CDC That I Can Trust’

Read it at The Washington Post
The White House’s coronavirus task force has been facing mounting tension between members, The Washington Post reports. During a meeting Wednesday, Dr. Deborah Birx, who heads the group, reportedly said to Robert Redfield, the director of the Center for Disease Control, “There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust.” Birx and others in the task force reportedly believed that the CDC methods for tracking the virus’ fatality rate and confirmed cases had inflated the statistics by up to 25 percent. Contrary to data from Johns Hopkins, which shows daily coronavirus deaths in the U.S. staying steady at 2,000 per day for several weeks, Birx said in a statement to the Post, “Mortality is slowly declining each day.”