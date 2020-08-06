Dr. Deborah Birx Warns of ‘Very High Level’ of COVID-19 Cases in Several Big Cities
‘GET ON TOP OF IT’
Several regions across the country continue to face a troubling number of coronavirus cases, causing concern among the White House Coronavirus Task Force, according to a private call with Dr. Deborah Birx and local officials Wednesday. Birx listed Atlanta, Baltimore, Omaha, Portland, Kansas City, and California’s Central Valley as areas having “a very high level” of coronavirus cases. Birx also expressed concern about Boston, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, D.C., which she said are doing relatively well but are showing small increases in positive test percentages. Birx called the outbreaks in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia “concerning.” She warned against hosting family gatherings in areas with a large number of cases, stating that such gatherings could become “superspreader events.”