Dr. Dre Blasts ‘Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Music

Dr. Dre has called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for using his song “Still D.R.E.” in a self-promotional video posted Monday without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the rapper told TMZ. The video, in which Greene could be seen strutting through the halls of Congress in slow-motion and appearing to text with Donald Trump to secure votes for Kevin McCarthy’s speakership vote, has since been removed from her Twitter account due to a “report by the copyright owner.”