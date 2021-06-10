Dr. Dre Is Officially Divorced From Nicole Young

CHEAT SHEET
Dr. Dre is officially single again, TMZ reports. A judge on Thursday finalized his divorce from Nicole Young, ending their 24-year marriage. The two will now go into legal battle over their prenup as they begin to sort out their finances. Young wants the judge to make the prenup void, and has claimed that Dre agreed with her. However, Dre, who is worth at least $800 million, said he never said any such thing and that the prenup remains in effect. So far, he has had to give Young $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. Young first filed for divorce in June 2020 and since then she has alleged that Dre abused her, which the rapper denied, according to Complex.