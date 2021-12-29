Dr. Dre Forks Over $100 Million to Ex-Wife Nicole Young in Divorce Settlement

After 18 months of airing scandalous dirty laundry and clever legal maneuvering, Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have finally been able to reach a divorce settlement to the draw-dropping tune of $100 million.

The music mogul will pay $50 million to a “delighted” Young now, with another $50 million coming next year, according to TMZ. The mother, who shares two adult children with the 56-year-old rapper, will also keep her pricey jewelry and four of the couple’s vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce and limousine.

Dre—real name Andre Young—will hold onto the former couple’s seven properties, including the Malibu home Young had been staying in during their divorce proceedings and a $100 million Brentwood mansion. He also keeps all rights to his master recordings and all their Apple stock, which included his reported $800 million stake in the company that came when he sold Beats by Dre.

The rapper is similarly pleased to put his 24-year marriage behind him, as earlier this month the co-founder of Death Row Records celebrated his official bachelor status by posing under party balloons that read “Divorced AF.”

Young had filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020, and the two have been at war over Dre’s rumored nearly $1 billion fortune. However, in November legal documents detailing the producer’s finances, his net worth hovered around $458 million, with $182.7 million in cash, $268.2 million in real estate and intellectual property, and $6.3 million in stocks, reported The Rolling Stone.

It’s been a messy separation as Young challenged a prenup that she had signed in 1996 while the former couple tried to hash out their finances. Each was backed by a crew of Hollywood powerhouse lawyers. Dre had Laura Wasser in his corner, who has famously represented the likes of Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Ryan Reynolds, and Britney Spears. Meanwhile, Young had hotshot Samantha Spector, who represented Jenna Dewan and Amber Heard, as her lead attorney.

Over the past year and a half, a torrent of dirty secrets spilled out into the press, including the allegation that Dre had at least three mistresses, who Young claimed had been in their marital home and used her personal items. She was successful in her bid to have them testify in the divorce case.

Young also claimed that her marriage to her ex-husband was “earmarked by all types of abuse,” alleging in court papers that the rapper twice held a gun to her head and had punched her.

Dre denied all instances of abuse and accused Young of stealing $350,000 from one of his studios.