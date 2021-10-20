Dr. Dre Buries Grandma, Immediately Gets Served With Divorce Papers: Report
NUTTIN’ BUT A ‘G’ THANG
Dr. Dre was reportedly served with divorce papers while attending the funeral of his grandmother, according to TMZ. Sources close to Dre, who is in the middle of a contentious separation from estranged ex-wife Nicole Young, said the rapper was graveside when a process server approached him with documents. Young’s camp insists that Dre was not served while standing next to his grandmother’s casket, but rather in the parking lot after the ceremony. Dre “recoiled in anger” and refused to take the papers, forcing the server to drop them—either next to the grave or on the gravel.
After a 24-year marriage, Dre and Young underwent a highly publicized divorce in June. The pair are still locked in a court battle over their finances, however. TMZ reported that the documents served at the funeral allegedly related to outstanding payment fees for Young’s lawyers. Last month, a judge ordered Dre to pay $1.5 million to her legal team. The rapper has insisted he’s paid in full; Young maintains he has not.