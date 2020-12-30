Dr. Drew, Who Once Called COVID a ‘Press-Induced Panic,’ Gets COVID
‘I FEEL LIKE SH*T’
California-based TV doctor Drew Pinsky, better known as Dr. Drew, tested positive for COVID-19 five days ago and is receiving monoclonal antibody infusions after other treatment drugs failed to make him better, he said in a Wednesday night video on Instagram. He said his symptoms included a fever, body aches, inflammation in his chest, high pulse rate, and feeling “neurologically... out of it.” “Every day now has become like Groundhog Day,” he said. “I feel like shit but not terrible.” The celebrity doc, a regular guest on Fox News, apologized in April for calling the emerging coronavirus crisis a “press-induced panic” in February. “My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong,” he said. However, in a Tuesday evening post about his recovery, he thanked “Dr. Zelenko”—presumably the controversial New York doctor who has touted dubious treatments.