Dr. Fauci Downplays Trump’s Injuries as ‘Superficial’
OUCH
Dr. Anthony Fauci has told CNN that former President Donald Trump’s injuries from an assassination attempt last weekend are “superficial”. Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who advised both Trump and President Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic, said he believes Trump is “in the clear” health wise after gunfire from would-be assassin Thomas Crooks grazed his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday. “I don’t think there is much more to it,” Fauci said on Friday night. “I mean, from what we’ve seen and what we’ve heard, it was a bullet shot that grazed his ear and injured his ear, according to the physicians who examined him. There was no other further damage.” “It seems to have been a superficial wound to the ear, and that’s all,” he said. However, CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta earlier on Friday said Trump may be dealing with “psychological trauma” after the shooting. “The concern is that gunshot blasts near the head can cause injuries that aren’t immediately noticeable, such as bleeding in or on the brain, damage to the inner ear, or even psychological trauma,” Gupta said.