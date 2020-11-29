Dr. Fauci: U.S. Could See ‘Surge Upon a Surge’ of COVID-19 in Coming Weeks
BRACE YOURSELF
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” in COVID-19 cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving. Coronavirus cases are currently at record heights, with the U.S. surpassing 200,000 new reported daily cases on Friday, according to the Associated Press. “So clearly in the next few weeks, we’re going to have the same sort of thing. And perhaps even two or three weeks down the line,” Fauci, who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s This Week. The top doctor added that the development of vaccines for the virus offered a “light at the end of the tunnel,” with the first inoculations likely to be given to healthcare workers next month. “If we can hang together as a country and do these kinds of things to blunt these surges until we get a substantial proportion of the population vaccinated, we can get through this,” Fauci said.