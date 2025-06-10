Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman criticized his party’s response to protests in Los Angeles against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that,“ the Democrat wrote on X, along with a photograph of someone waving a Mexican flag atop one of several smoking, burning cars. ”This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement." Earlier Monday, Donald Trump announced he would be deploying Marines to the city after having federalized the National Guard without the consent of either California Gov. Gavin Newsom or Mayor Karen Bass. Since protests began last Friday, nearly 60 arrests have been made. One shocking scene on Sunday didn’t directly involve protesters, though, but an officer aiming and firing a rubber bullet at an Australian reporter.
Taylor Swift has received a temporary restraining order against a 45-year-old man she said claims she’s the mother of his son, and a series of other “untrue” statements, as he repeatedly shows up to her Los Angeles residence. “I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him,” Swift, 35, said in her declaration, but that hasn’t stopped the Colorado man, named Brian Jason Wagner, from claiming he’s “in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” she also wrote. Swift said Wagner began intruding last year, and at one point in July “was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon.” Swift’s team also allegedly found that Wagner had somehow managed to get Swift’s L.A. address printed on his own driver’s license, a point he was using to threaten to divert her mail to his own real address. A background check by her team also revealed Wagner was previously incarcerated, during which time he’d sent Swift letters “about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.” His frequent intrusions, as well the “hundreds” of threatening emails have caused a “fear of imminent harm,” she wrote in the filing. Swift was granted the order, per E! News, which will prohibit Wagner from coming near her home, cars, or places of work.
Michelle Williams had an extra special supporter while promoting Hulu’s Dying for Sex over the weekend: her Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. “Our first hug in over 22 years. Embracing the joy of life with Michelle Williams,” Humes, 71, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair embracing and posing together. Dawson’s Creek was a star-making role for Williams, 44, who appeared as rebellious New Yorker Jen Lindley from 1998 to 2003. She pivoted to prestige film roles soon after the series wrapped, and has since been nominated for six Oscars and won one Emmy. Humes co-starred in the beloved teen series as Gail Leery, the mother of James Van Der Beek’s titular character. While this appears to be her first reunion with Humes in two decades, Williams said last month that she was grateful Dawson’s Creek introduced her to “a few people... that are still in my life, that I love very much, that are so much a part of me.” Humes also remains close with several of her former castmates, including Van Der Beek, who shared in 2023 that his “TV momma” bakes him cookies for his birthday every year.
A judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as his $250 million defamation suit against The New York Times. Judge Lewis Liman ruled Monday that the suit filed by Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer, accusing Lively of defamation was not valid due to his co-star making these alleged defamatory statements in formal court complaints, which are “privileged.” Liman also dropped the defamation allegations against Reynolds, Sloane, and the Times, saying that Wayfarer failed to allege that the three parties “would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law,” according to the court filing obtained by People. A spokesperson for the Times told The Daily Beast that they were “greatful” Baldoni’s suit was dismissed, calling it “a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting.” “Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognized that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism,” they added. This comes off the heels of Lively dropping two claims of emotional distress against Baldoni after his team requested she provide her medical records to back-up her accusations. Her legal team described this move as merely “routine” to help “streamline and focus” on her case. But Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called out Lively in March, saying that her attempt to try and “dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system.”
Netflix star Jonathan Daviss will take on the role of Snoop Dogg in the iconic rapper’s upcoming biopic. Universal Pictures will be tackling the story of the hip-hop legend with the help of director Craig Brewer and producers Brian Grazer, Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker, and “the one and only D-O double G” himself. Daviss, 25, is most known for starring in the hit young adult Netflix series Outer Banks, where he played the teenage character, Pope. He was also in the Netflix film, Do Revenge, with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. This biopic will examine the life of the renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, also known as Calvin Broadus Jr., back when he started exploring the world of West Coast hip hop. In the early 1990s, he joined Death Row Records, which had signed the likes of Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur, and would rise to fame by collaborating with Dr. Dre on songs like “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?).” His first album, Doggy Style, was certified as four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning he sold over 4 million albums within the U.S. Brewer previously directed the 2011 Footloose remake, Hustle & Flow, and Dolemite Is My Name, which included Snoop in a supporting role.
Misty Copeland is ready for her next chapter. The dancer, who made history in 2015 as the first Black woman to achieve principal ballerina status at the American Ballet Theatre, will retire from her long-held role this fall. A ballet prodigy who grew up in poverty and joined ABT just four years after taking her first ballet lesson at age 13, Copeland’s unlikely backstory captivated audiences when she made her professional debut in 2000. Her meteoric rise in the dance world translated into mainstream celebrity status in the 2010s, with Copeland appearing on Broadway and in film, publishing seven books, and performing with both Prince and Taylor Swift. Now 42, Copeland has been gradually stepping back from her role at ABT since 2019, instead focusing on philanthropic endeavors like the Misty Copeland Foundation, which provides affordable ballet lessons to children from underserved communities. She also welcomed a son, Jackson, in 2022. The American Ballet Theatre will celebrate her official retirement with a farewell event on October 22, where Copeland will perform for the first time in five years. While she hasn’t shared many details about what’s next, Copeland told the Associated Press that this won’t be the last time she dances. “Never say never,” added the dancer.
A British photojournalist covering the demonstrations against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles was rushed into emergency surgery after police shot him with a three-inch plastic bullet. Nick Stern was wearing a press card around his neck and carrying a large camera when he was hit with the non-lethal bullet, also known as a sponge bullet, which tore into his thigh. The veteran photojournalist felt a “terrific pain” in his leg and tried to hobble away, but he couldn’t put any weight on his leg, which was getting wet from blood. He suddenly felt faint, and eight protesters ran over to carry him away from the “danger area.” Medics then cut off his pants, put pressure on the wound and tied a tourniquet before rushing him into surgery to remove the bullet. He is now recovering at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and said he wants to return to the field as quickly as he can. Police also shot an Australian journalist in the leg with a rubber bullet during a live TV stand-up on Sunday. In the footage, the Australian national news service’s U.S. correspondent, Lauren Tomasi, can be seen jumping and crying out in pain after an officer appears to point directly at her and shoot.
Self-driving taxi firm Waymo has temporarily blocked its cars from traveling to downtown Los Angeles after several of the robotaxis were vandalized and set on fire over the weekend. Anti-ICE protesters battling both the LAPD and National Guard on Sunday summoned the self-driving cars to their location, which were then torched and used to bypass roadblocks and shut down traffic after having their windows smashed and spray-painted with anti-ICE messages. Some protesters also threw electric Lime scooters into the blaze, the LA Times reports.“Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby,” the LAPD said in a statement following the attacks. Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced it was working with law enforcement to identify the vandals and had removed the burning vehicles from the streets. It is not known when normal services will resume. A company spokesperson told Business Insider that they don’t believe the vehicles were intentionally targeted.
Bruce Willis’ wife and caregiver, Emma Hemming Willis, reveals that the actor found a way to temporarily keep working as the symptoms of his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) intensified. Willis announced that he had been diagnosed with the degenerative disease in February 2023, and has since stepped out of the public eye—save for social media updates from his family. In a forthcoming book titled The Unexpected Journey, Emma writes that the actor had a trusted team to feed him acting lines through a receiver behind the scenes and had his dialogue in films cut down to seamlessly accommodate his diminishing capacity. The results can be noticed in such films as Assassin (2023) and the Detective Knight series (2022-23), according to the book, which Emma has called “not a memoir, but under the category of self-help.” In an Instagram post, Emma said the book is what she wishes “someone had handed me the day we got our diagnosis with no hope, no direction. She added, “Today life looks different for me and our family because I was able to put support into place.”
Model and TikTok star Nara Aziza Smith, 23, announced that she is expecting her fourth child with model husband Lucky Blue Smith, 27. Smith has garnered a social media following of 4.6 million thanks to her traditional or “trad” styled cooking and homemaking videos—known for making everything from soda to shampoo from scratch. Smith previously said she was “absolutely done” having kids. Her current brood—Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou—are all close in age. Yet things have apparently changed, and Smith shared a video of her growing baby in excitement. “Baby 4 Loading ...” she captioned the clip, which featured her husband Lucky and was set to the song “Where Roses Bloom (Voice Memo Clip)” by Tessa. Lucky also shared the video on his account. Smith married Lucky in 2020 and has previously made headlines as her legion of followers have attempted to suss out her political views—with some suspecting them to be MAGA-skewing. Smith’s husband Lucky is a Mormon.