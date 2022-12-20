Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Punching Cop at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
EXCUSE ME, DOCTOR
A doctor working at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital is accused of punching a D.C. Metro cop in the head during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Jacquelyn J. Starer, M.D., who was arrested Tuesday, can be seen in bodycam footage striking the female officer inside the Capitol Rotunda, says the complaint, which includes still frames of the incriminating video. Starer was IDed by a tipster just days after a violent pro-Trump mob sacked the U.S. Capitol, telling the FBI that the doctor, whose LinkedIn profile says she specializes in addiction recovery, “bragged to a mutual acquaintance that she ‘was prepared’ for [Jan. 6], with a mesh knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray,” the complaint states. Investigators also used cell phone records and a reservation at the D.C. Kimpton George Hotel, to place Starer in D.C. on Jan. 6.