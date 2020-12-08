CHEAT SHEET
Walter Reed Doc Who Blasted Trump COVID Joyride Loses Schedule Spot
After President Trump, while infected with COVID-19, took a joyride outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to wave to his maskless supporters, Dr. James Phillips took to Twitter to blast the drive-by—saying everyone in the car was at risk of getting sick. Two months later, Phillips has been mysteriously removed from the schedule at Walter Reed, where he was a contract attending physician, CBS News reported. Walter Reed said the call wasn’t theirs and that “schedules are determined by the contractor.” The contractor, GW Medical Faculty Associates, did not respond to CBS’ requests for comment.