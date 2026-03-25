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Beverly Hills double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, M.D., F.A.C.S., has an impressive roster of A-list clients, including Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. The lauded celebrity plastic surgeon is known for his transformative yet natural-looking results, focusing not only on surgical procedures but also on less-invasive cosmetic treatments, including injectables and his signature Instafacial.

The comprehensive Instafacial harnesses several modalities to help revive skin, including microneedling, PRP (platelet-rich plasma), and lasers. I recently had the coveted Instafacial treatment, and my skin has never looked better.

Those who don’t live in Los Angeles can get similar results (because no topical formula will mimic the results of more invasive treatments like PRP and microneedling) to the Instafacial at home with Dr. Diamond’s skincare brand, Metacine.

Mia Maguire.

Although the plastic surgeon and skincare expert’s line only launched a few years ago, the Metacine (pronounced ‘medicine’) skincare line has already earned the endorsements of plenty of celebrities, aestheticians, beauty editors, and skin-fluencers on TikTok, touting its fast-acting and multifaceted skin-enhancing benefits. From erasing hyperpigmentation and deep-set acne scarring to softening fine lines and lifting sagging skin, these products’ benefits are seriously impressive.

Instafacial Collection: Plasma, Emulsion, Infusion Trio Down From $875 A true triple threat that will replace every serum in your lineup. Shop At Metacine $ 700

According to the brand, the three products are formulated to work together. When layered, they activate “molecular synergy” to deliver transformative complexion-enhancing results on par with those of Dr. Diamond’s in-office Instafacial treatment.

Metacine’s Instafacial Trio contains three formulas: Plasma, the brand’s biomimetic growth factor serum, which helps lift, firm, and fortify the skin; Infusion to lift and contour; and Emulsion, a bioactive, super-gentle retinoid night cream designed to target texture, refine pores, repair sun damage, and soften fine lines.

For three weeks after my Instafacial treatment, I committed to using only the Metacine Skincare System daily to maintain the results. I used the Plasma in the morning, followed by sunscreen and the Plasma, Infusion, and Emulsion in the evening. Within a week, my skin looked brighter and more taut. I was concerned about temporarily ditching my nearly as expensive and beloved SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ growth factor serum ($295), but I hardly missed it after a couple of days.

Instafacial Duo: Plasma Emulsion Down From $550 If you’re looking for a slightly more affordable option, these are the two formulas I would suggest. Shop At Metacine $ 440

By week three, I noticed that a new scar that had formed after being cut in the face by a piece of glass (fun times, folks!) had dramatically softened. I had planned to get it treated with a neurotoxin like Botox (treating new scars is an off-label use of the injectable wrinkle relaxers, apparently), but thanks to this skincare trio, I was able to cancel my appointment. (Note: I had also been using a red light therapy mask as well, which also likely helped heal the scar quickly.)

What I love most about the Emulsion Retinol formula is that it’s infused with irritation- and redness-quelling ingredients to help counteract irritation, even for those of us with reactive, sensitive skin. In the past, I’ve had a tough time tolerating most retinoids, but I’ve experienced zero peeling, over-drying, or irritation with this serum.

While the Instafacial trio certainly isn’t cheap, the three formulas will replace most—if not all—of the serums and creams in your current lineup, saving you time and money in the long run. I may or may not already be considering looking for a second job to fund a new set of the Metacine Skincare System when I run out of these.

HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer Down From $300 The brand’s most recent addition to the family, the HYDR/O Bioactive Hydrolipid Barrier Moisturizer, is powered by a blend of bio-identical hydrophilic and lipophilic micromolecules designed to mimic the skin’s natural barrier. Again, it’s undoubtedly expensive, but it’s also the best moisturizer I’ve ever used. Shop At Metacine $ 255

The good news? Metacine is currently hosting a rare sitewide anniversary sale. From now through March 29, score 15 percent off the entire collection (including the Duo, Trio, and individual formulas) when you spend $200+, and 20 percent off orders over $500+.

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