Anthony Fauci Has a New Replacement at Federal Agency He Helmed
IN WITH THE NEW
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a new replacement at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID): Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, who is currently the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She was a fixture on local and national news outlets during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is also an expert on sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. “Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” Dr. Lawrence Tabak, the acting director at the National Institutes of Health, said in a Wednesday statement. Marrazzo will oversee a research budget of $6.3 billion at NIAID, the NIH’s second largest department, starting this fall.