This Pest Control Kit Keeps Bugs Away Without Harmful Chemicals or Hefty Costs

1
Wife of 'Mad Max' Actor Reveals He Has Died at 75
‘LOST MY EVERYTHING’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:30PM EDT 
Richard Norton
Albert L Ortega/Shutterstock

Australian martial artist, actor, and stunt coordinator Richard Norton died on Sunday, aged 75. He recently starred in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and has trained celebrities like Charlize Theron and Liam Neeson for movie stunts in the past. His wife Judy Green confirmed his passing on Instagram, writing: “I am numb and devastated, I have no words. I have lost my everything. I know there is, and will be lots of love and shock that we have lost this incredible human being. The love of my life. I’m using this time to come to terms with my great loss.” The late actor’s cause of death is not yet known. Norton’s recent fight choreographer credits include high-energy films like Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Blacklight, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. He also played the Prime Imperator, a lead henchman to Immortan Joe, in Furiosa and Mad Max: Fury Road. Director James Gunn called Norton a “friend” in a post on X on Sunday and wrote: “I met Richard as the fight choreographer on ‘The Suicide Squad’; he choreographed the Harley escape scene, Peacemaker vs. Rick Flag Jr. and more. He was a tough but sweet Australian dude with a hearty laugh and a million stories about his years making movies.”

Read it at Instagram

2
Woman Survives Car Crash But Dies Later in Freak Accident
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 3:09PM EDT 
Shirley Obert Facebook
Shirley Obert Facebook Shirley Obert Facebook

Shirley Obert, 67, was found dead after she was involved in a car accident, the Daily Mail reported. The Georgian woman, who initially went missing on Saturday, managed to escape her vehicle after it crashed, only to fall down a well, ending her life. The mother-of-four’s family members joined authorities in frantically looking for Obert, who was last seen in a red shirt and black pants (police claim it might have been a Chick-fil-A work uniform). Officials discovered her body on Monday at the bottom of a “deep well that was surrounded by very thick brush” close to where her car was found. “Mrs. Obert appeared to have been trying to go for help when this incident occurred. This appears to be a tragic accident,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please keep her family and her co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.” It is not yet known what caused the car accident or how she ended up in the well. Obert will be remembered as a devoted wife to her husband Mike and a “friend to many,” according to her GoFundMe page. As of Monday afternoon, more than $7000 has been raised to support her loved ones.

Read it at The Daily Mail

Shop with Scouted

This Pest Control Kit Keeps Bugs Away Without Harmful Chemicals or Hefty Costs

BUGGIN’ OUT
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.31.25 3:43PM EDT 
Dr. Killigan’s Eco-Friendly Outdoor DIY Pest Control Kit on Outdoor Walkway
Dr. Killigan’s

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For all the benefits of longer, sunnier spring days, there’s one major drawback to the warmth: the return of pest season. This year, however, you don’t have to stress about pests. Keeping bugs at bay is easier—and more eco-friendly—than ever with Dr. Killigan’s new Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit.

Dr. Killigan’s is a pioneer in do-it-yourself, eco-friendly pest control, helping millions of homes ward off unwanted insects without the risks associated with more common chemical pesticides. The brand’s new at-home solution sets a higher standard in safety, sustainability, and affordability. The Six Feet Under: Barricade kit features only EPA-approved ingredients and leverages a unique, proprietary method that uses soybean oil and botanical nanotechnology to kill and repel insects without negatively affecting your home.

Six Feet Under: Barricade Household Insect Kit
Price reflects household size under 2,500 sq ft
Buy At Dr. Killigan’s$50

All you have to do is apply the formula around the perimeter of your home—a one-time, ten-minute process—and you’ll have a powerful, invisible barrier in place to (literally) stop pests in their tracks.

No more need to open your wallet for an exterminator. Plus, the brand boasts that the kit can provide up to 90 days of protection against the most common household insects, including ants, cockroaches, and beetles, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice your long-term comfort while saving some dollars (and the planet).

3
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Her Hopes for 'White Lotus' Finale
‘DOWN IN FLAMES’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.31.25 2:43PM EDT 

Jennifer Coolidge isn’t privy to what will happen in the Season 3 finale of The White Lotus this coming Sunday, but she certainly has hopes for at least part of the outcome, she told E! News. Coolidge, who played Tanya on the show’s first two seasons, will be waiting for the comeuppance of her character’s ex-husband Greg (or Gary, as he’s known this season). “I don’t want him to have a good life,” Coolidge told the site at the A Minecraft Movie premiere over the weekend. Greg is suspected of orchestrating Tanya’s murder last season—and Coolidge made it clear she doesn’t want to see him get away with it. In fact, she hopes he goes goes down hard. She admitted “it’s probably not nice for the actor” Jon Gries, but “I really want Greg to go down in flames. Something terrible needs to happen to Greg, don’t you think?” As for the incest storyline that has the internet buzzing this season, Coolidge called it the “sort of a thing that people would be talking about for a very long time, and you know what I’m talking about.” She added, “And that’s Mike White for you.”

Read it at E! News

4
WATCH: Tesla Vandal Wrecks Cybertruck and Leaves Note
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.31.25 2:39PM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 2:37PM EDT 

A man who vandalized a Tesla Cybertruck at a home in Novato, Calif., on Saturday left a cheeky note for the owner on duct tape left at the scene. The Novato Police Department posted video footage of the incident on social media, asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual. Dressed in black with a white face mask, the suspect paced along the driveway around 4 a.m. before departing the scene. The person returned an hour later with a rock and duct tape, which they placed over one of the security cameras. Video from a second camera shows the individual slashing four of the tires and smashing the windshield before leaving a piece of duct tape on one of the tires with the words “replace all tires, unsafe to drive.” Novato police said its investigation was ongoing but that it was probing another recent incident of vandalism. Attacks on Tesla showrooms, dealerships, and cars have been on the rise since Tesla CEO Elon Musk took on a prominent role in the White House as the leader of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has slashed federal programs and jobs. Jason Bedell, owner of the vandalized truck, told KTVU that “all these people who have frustration against the government and Tesla and DOGE are taking it out on the wrong people.” He is reportedly offering a $25,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Read it at KTVU

Shop with Scouted

Lifepro’s At-Home Vibration Plate Is the Best Lymphatic Drainage Hack
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 03.31.25 1:34PM EDT 
Published 02.25.25 3:34PM EST 
Lifepro Vibration Plates Review | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a couple of years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for over a year now, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Buy At Amazon$200

Free Returns | Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it can help with fat loss by burning calories, especially when you use it to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine with it powered to a mid-intensity level while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

5
Prince Harry Accused of Sending 'Imperious' Email to Charity Boss
‘UNPLEASANT’
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Updated 03.31.25 11:52AM EDT 
Published 03.31.25 10:47AM EDT 
Prince Harry
SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One805 Rock for Responders benefit at The Granada Theatre on March 08, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The boss of an African AIDS charity founded by Prince Harry was sent an “imperious” and “unpleasant” message demanding that she make a public statement defending Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. In the latest twist in the extraordinary saga that has seen Harry forced to resign from Sentebale, which he set up in his mother’s memory in 2006 to help AIDS orphans in Lesotho and Botswana, the Daily Telegraph reports that when Sophie Chandauka declined to issue a statement at the request of Harry’s staff, Harry emailed her personally asking her again to dismiss reports of tension that emerged after an awkward encounter at a charity polo match. She again refused. Harry then asked her to “explain herself,” it is claimed. The Telegraph’s sources described the message as “unpleasant,” and “imperious” and a spokesman for Sentebale confirmed to the newspaper that Harry had sent the message, adding ominously: “There is a document.” Speaking on Sky News this weekend, Chandauka said: “Really, what Prince Harry wanted to do was to eject me from the organization and this went on for months. It went on for months through bullying, harassment. I have documentation.”

Read it at The Telegraph

6
Why Jessica Simpson Is Hawking Snake Sperm
🐍🐍🐍
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 2:29PM EDT 
SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Jessica Simpson performs a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025 in Spicewood, Texas.
SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Jessica Simpson performs a surprise set during Luck Reunion 2025 at Luck Ranch on March 13, 2025 in Spicewood, Texas. Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

Jessica Simpson made her return to music this year and shared the secret behind her melodious vocals: snake sperm. In an Instagram video, posted on Friday, March 28, the singer can be seen guzzling down the Chinese herbal drink that she claims her vocal coach recommended. “They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’ Because it’s this Chinese herb thing,” she said in the video. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ My vocal coach told me to drink it.” The 44-year-old drank from the darkly colored bottle with a yellow label while she was in the studio recording her recently released Nashville Canyon EP. She claimed that when she Googled the drink her coach prescribed, she learned one of the ingredients was snake sperm. Seemingly unbothered, when asked if the drink tasted like tea, Simpson likened her beverage to tasting more like honey. The video ends with a bit of advice from the singer: “If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm.” The former reality star captioned the post with three emojis: a microphone, a snake, and a test tube filled with a green substance.

Read it at Instagram

7
'SNL' Writer Trolls Morgan Wallen's 'God's Country' Protest
TAKE ME TO CHURCH
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.31.25 11:21AM EDT 

Speculation over Morgan Wallen’s abrupt stage exit on Saturday Night Live at the top of its good nights closing over the weekend was only deepened when the country star posted “Get me to God’s country,” with a photo of a private jet waiting to whisk out of New York City soon afterward. Josh Patten, one of the show’s writers, poked fun at Wallen’s post Sunday, copying the same comment to his own Instagram Stories—but in place in place of a private jet, Patten wrote over a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck with its backend open. The post was immediately perceived as a dig at Wallen by country music site Whiskey Riff, which classified Patten as “not a Morgan Wallen fan.” The SNL writer shot back with a screengrab of his Apple Music Replay from 2023, on which Wallen dominated the list. Sources told TMZ that Wallen’s perceived snub on the show Saturday was an accident. The moment came after Wallen’s rocky history with the show, including the axing of his debut performance after he shirked COVID guidelines to party unmasked in 2020.

SNL
Instagram/screengrab
Read it at Page Six

8
Trump Sons Go Deeper Into Crypto With Bitcoin Mining Investment
MINE, ALL MINE!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.31.25 12:25PM EDT 
President Donald Trump is pictured with his sons Don Jr., left, and Eric, in Fiserv Forum on the first day of Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on July 15, 2024.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Trump family has dived even deeper into the crypto world, as the president’s two oldest sons get into the mining game. After President Donald Trump launched a memecoin in January and a stablecoin earlier this month via World Liberty Financial, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. are turning prospectors as they bolster the Trump digital currency portfolio by acquiring a 20 percent stake in crypto-infrastructure company American Bitcoin, majority owned by Hut. The firm will merge with Eric and Don Jr.’s company American Data Centers as part of the deal. The Wall Street Journal reports that the deal is part of a grand scheme to create the world’s largest Bitcoin mining operation. Eric Trump, who will be American Bitcoin’s chief strategy officer, said: “We are a hard-asset family. I’m a hard-asset guy. My entire life has been spent building things, and I don’t think there is ever a better hedge against all of that than the true digital assets.” The Trumps have been all over digital currencies since the president announced his ambition in January for the U.S. to become the “crypto capital of the world.” Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

9
Cops Probe After Tesla Dealership in Rome Goes Up in Flames
GOING GLOBAL
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.31.25 12:14PM EDT 
A drone view shows charred Tesla vehicles following a fire at a Tesla dealership that destroyed vehicles, in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2025.
A drone view shows charred Tesla vehicles following a fire at a Tesla dealership that destroyed vehicles, in Rome, Italy, March 31, 2025. Yara Nardi/REUTERS

Over a dozen Teslas were destroyed at a dealership near Rome Monday in what is being investigated as a possible act of arson. According to a statement from the Italian fire brigade, they arrived at the scene at around 4:30 a.m. in the neighborhood of Torre Angela. An AP reporter at the scene counted 16 cars burned in total, and the dealership building was also partially damaged. Italian news agencies have said that the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, though investigators aren’t ruling out arson. No injuries were reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been facing backlash from Americans and Europeans alike for his actions under the Trump administration, ranging from overseeing federal cuts to supporting far-right leaders in European nations, including Italy. This has landed his company in hot water, resulting in a consistent stream of vandalism against Tesla in both the U.S. and abroad. Within the past month, multiple Tesla vehicles were set on fire at a Las Vegas dealership and dozens more in France in an “anti-capitalist coordination to target Tesla.” Musk addressed the recent slew of vandalism at a town hall in Wisconsin Sunday, calling the targeted attacks “insane” and blaming the “violence and hatred” of the left. “They’re burning Teslas and shooting up dealerships and calling for the death of the president and me. I’m like, guys, you know this is insane, like they’re totally gone psycho,” Musk said, adding: “That’s somebody else’s car. Leave it alone.”

Read it at The Associated Press

10
Trump Says U.S. Doesn't Need Canada After All
51ST STATE?
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.31.25 5:56AM EDT 
Trump addresses reporters aboard Air Force One.
Fox News

President Donald Trump appears to have had a change of heart about the United States taking over Canada, claiming that Americans “don’t need anything” from their northern neighbor. Despite his repeated assertions that the sprawling, resource-rich country should become America’s 51st state, the president told reporters on Air Force One Sunday that the “golden age” is coming, sans Canada. “We have our own lumber and energy,” he said, referencing slated plans for levies on wood from north of the border. “We don’t need energy from Canada. We don’t need lumber from Canada. We don’t need anything from Canada. I believe this will be the golden age of America,” he added. Last week, Trump spoke over the phone with the new Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney. Despite the ongoing trade war, the call was “very constructive,” Carney said. He added that Trump “respected Canada’s sovereignty” during the chat. However, despite the apparent softening of hostilities, Trump launched the latest salvo in his trade war Wednesday, announcing a 25 percent tariff on auto imports beginning April 2.

Read it at X

