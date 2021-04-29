I Don’t Leave The House Without This Super Sunscreen
SAVING FACE
Scouting Report: Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen goes beyond SPF, protecting your skin from pollutants, blue light damage, and irritants all while making you look great.
I wear Dr. Loretta’s formula on top of my moisturizer, and because the lightweight tinted formula both brightens and evens out my skin, that’s about all I need. The texture isn’t oily but glides on top of my other products easily and feels like it’s moving with my skin throughout the day instead of feeling stiff. I’m sometimes hesitant toward matte products because they tend to dry my skin out, but the Urban Antioxidant sunscreen offers a subtle blurring effect without removing the moisture I work so hard to preserve.
Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen
As someone with combination skin, I usually have to compromise oiliness and clogged pores for adequate sun protection, but not with Dr. Loretta’s. Ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil provide non-irritating hydration without tipping to the side of feeling greasy or leaving a shine.
A critical element when trying to keep a healthy routine is that it’s easy enough to do every day without a fuss. With SPF 40, Dr. Loretta’s Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen pacts a protective punch but is enjoyable enough to have on that it has quickly become an effortless cherry on top of any skincare routine.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.