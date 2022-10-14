Dr. Oz Campaign ‘Duped’ Reporters in Stunt With Black Voter, Report Says
‘REALITY TV’
About three weeks ago, Mehmet Oz, also known as Dr. Oz, sat down with Sheila Armstrong during a campaign event in Philadelphia for his Pennsylvania Senate bid. During an emotionally touching encounter, Armstrong, a Black woman, spoke about gun violence, describing how she’d lost her brother and nephew to shootings. Her tears made headlines in local newspapers and on local radio stations, and, perhaps most notably, the Associated Press published a feature story on the event. But, according to The Intercept, they’d all been misled. Brendan McPhillips, the campaign manager of Oz’s democratic opponent John Fetterman, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Armstrong’s business card, which revealed her to be a “Philadelphia County Coordinator” for Oz’s campaign and not a random voter. Federal Election Commission records also show that Armstrong received two payments from Oz’s campaign in June. McPhillips complained that the AP did not mention this and, according to The Intercept, other publications and radio stations did not either. “As soon as AP learned of Armstrong’s campaign affiliation and confirmed it, we updated our story,” a spokesperson for the news organization said.