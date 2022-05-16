Dr. Oz Refuses to Say 2020 Election Was ‘Rigged’

Someone finally grilled Dr. Mehmet Oz about his views on the 2020 presidential election. And if Donald Trump was watching, he might not be too pleased with his chosen candidate’s response.

During a Monday appearance on David Brody’s Real America’s Voice show The Water Cooler, Oz committed the cardinal sin of both admitting he hasn’t seen Dinesh D’Souza’s misinformation-filled “documentary” 2000 Mules and refusing to use the words “rigged” or “stolen” when referring to the 2020 election.

“I have not seen the movie,” Oz told Brody, suggesting that running for Senate in Pennsylvania has kept him too busy. “My wife, however, keeps nudging me to go watch the thing.”

As he has said in various stump speeches, Oz repeated the mantra that “we cannot leave 2020 behind” while remaining extremely vague about what “issues” may or may not have occurred to impact the results.

“I’m trying to understand what ‘we cannot move on’ means,” Brody said, echoing one of Oz’s other frequent phrases.

“‘Not move on’ means there are so many different things that happened,” Oz replied. But while he claimed that “as a physician” he likes to “get into the details,” he would only cite anecdotal allegations about absentee ballots that supposedly went uncounted.

Brody clearly was not satisfied with that answer, noting that he didn’t hear his guest use Trump’s preferred words—“rigged” and “stolen”—in regards to the election. “So you’re cautious on those words, or you want to be careful?” he asked.

“I want to be careful,” Oz replied. “Republicans are about fixing things. I know for sure we’ve got to deal with 2020, but this is about knowing what exactly the diagnosis is so we can give it the right treatment.”

Trump officially endorsed Oz for the open Senate seat last month, but the TV doctor has received a less-than-warm reception from the hardcore MAGA crowd. In one of the last polls ahead of Tuesday’s primary, Oz is essentially tied for first place with controversial rival Kathy Barnette while one-time frontrunner David McCormick—who Trump has attacked for saying he deserves some blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection—trails a distant third.

In a statement released last week, Trump declared that Barnette “will never be able to win the general election against the radical left Democrats,” while at the same time throwing his potential support behind her.

“She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted,” he added, “but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party—and I will be behind her all the way.”