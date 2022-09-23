Dr. Oz Reveals He Goes to 5th Avenue in Manhattan to See General Physician

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz released copies of his medical records on Friday in an attempt to keep questions about the health of his Democratic opponent John Fetterman front-and-center in the race.

And while Oz boasted that he was giving the state’s voters “full transparency” about his health, he also inadvertently revealed that he travels to Manhattan for his annual physical exams—once again drawing attention to his tenuous ties to Pennsylvania.

In a letter written by Dr. Rebecca Kurth, released by Oz’s camp, the physician said it “was a pleasure to see [Oz] for a check up on 9/22/22” before noting that he is in overall excellent health. The report also provided Oz’s basic vital signs, weight, and blood test results, which Kurth noted were all favorable.

The letter, though, also disclosed that Kurth’s office is located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, revealing that the celebrity TV doctor travels to New York City—in a ritzy neighborhood bordering Central Park, no less—to be examined by his primary physician.

Fetterman’s campaign, which has been laser-focused on painting Oz as an elite carpetbagger because he’s long resided in New Jersey, immediately pounced on the New York revelation.

“Today Dr. Oz confirmed that he does not actually live in Pennsylvania, because no one who does would have a primary care doctor on 5th Avenue in Manhattan,” Fetterman said in a statement released by his campaign.

The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered this spring, also pushed back on Oz’s attempt to make his health a top issue in the hotly contested campaign.

“In June, I released a letter from my doctor where he clearly stated that I am fit to serve,” Fetterman stated. “Dr. Oz built his entire career by lying to people about health. I trust my actual doctors over the opinion of a charlatan who played one on TV.”

It isn’t just Oz and Republicans, though, who’ve raised questions about Fetterman’s health as the race enters its final stretch and Pennsylvania voters prepare to cast mail-in ballots any day now. (Polls still show Fetterman with a rather comfortable lead, though the race has tightened.)

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial board, for instance, recently published an op-ed demanding that both Oz and Fetterman release their medical records. This comes on the heels of the paper editorializing earlier this month: “Voters have a right to know whether their prospective senator can do the job—including handling the give-and-take of a vigorous debate.”

Furthermore, both the Post-Gazette and Washington Post have said that Fetterman needs to debate Oz more than once before the election, especially as the Senate frontrunner hasn’t held any recent news conferences and still exhibits some speech issues on the campaign trail.