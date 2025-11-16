Dr. Mehmet Oz shamed a Fox News host on air for keeping salty “non-MAHA” snacks on set after lecturing him about the importance of combating obesity.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator threatened to “call Secretary [Robert F.] Kennedy” on Sunday Briefing host Peter Doocy after discovering the green room was stocked with nothing but chips.

Bending down to pull several snack bags from under the broadcast desk, Oz fumed, “By the way, your green room—this is non-MAHA.“

“All these snacks. This is all they have back there, this and water,” Oz said as he waved the chips at him while obscuring the brands’ names.

Dr. Oz spoke to Peter Doocy about the importance of fighting obesity when he revealed he had a bone to pick with the studio. Fox News

The studio’s lack of healthy options seemed to fuel the doctor, who continued: “Getting people to eat better and exercise, this is Secretary Kennedy’s primary mission.

“The reason he took the job is to get MAHA into the agenda for the American people.”

The doctor had brought a cache of snacks from the green room and hidden them under the table to present to the host. Fox News

The cause du jour of Oz’s appearance was GLP-1 drugs—a class of medications including Ozempic and Mounjaro—which a record number of Americans are taking this year.

“We’re making these medications affordable, which is the most important thing. We don’t want to force you to take them—and only people who really do have concerns,” he said.

“For example, obesity leads to cancer, so being obese is a problem. Obesity by itself, Peter, drives probably a quarter of all healthcare expenses. So if you really want to drop the cost of healthcare in America, get healthy—”

Oz revealed that Fox News only had water and bags of chips on offer, branding the offerings 'non-MAHA' midway through his interview. Fox News

Oz added: “If you can’t lose weight by diet and exercise, then I do think taking these GLP-1 drugs is beneficial. They’re rapidly progressing.”

Oz and Doocy—the son of fellow Fox News star Steve Doocy—finished the interview with a bizarre statistic from a psychologist claiming that 75% of his patients have “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” before the chips came out of hiding for the second time.

“Dr. Oz, thank you so much for being here, and we will make sure that by the time you get back to the green room,“ Doocy said, before shouting to staff: “Could somebody get rid of the non-MAHA snacks, please, before Dr. Oz is back out there?”

Dr. Oz lauded RFK Jr. for his hopes to make GLP-1 drugs cheaper and more accessible, but threatened to report his findings at the studio to the health boss. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Oz daintily lifted the bags of chips by the corners and waved them, demanding: “Really, really? Is that the best we can do?”