Dr. Oz Shows Off ‘Beautiful’ Trump Portrait in His Office

Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking his office decor—and his brown-nosing—to a whole new level with a towering portrait of President Donald Trump.

In a teaser clip of an upcoming episode of My View with Lara Trump on Fox News, the celebrity doctor proudly revealed to the president’s daughter-in-law that his “favorite office decor” is a painting of the president.

“It’s beautiful… It’s just pensively talking about how special he is,” said Oz, the Trump-appointed administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The enormous, gold-framed painting depicts Trump in a red tie, chin slightly raised, seemingly “look[ing] into the future,” Oz said. Below him, the White House is bathed in golden light, and American flags are waving in the sky.

According to Oz, the painting is a replica of one that hangs along a staircase at Mar-a-Lago and was created shortly after the 2020 election.

“It’s meaningful in a lot of ways,” Oz told Trump, who is married to the president’s son, Eric. “I do think it portrays the brave look into the future, the willingness to sacrifice everything to do the right thing.”

Oz added that the president is unaware there’s a copy of the painting hanging in his office. “So don’t tell him I have it,” he joked.

The former talk show host went on to quip that perhaps it wasn’t a replica at all—and that he’d stolen the original. “I wonder if he’ll notice it—probably too tired,” he continued.

His comment comes just a month after a bemusing video circulated showing Trump on the verge of falling asleep while Dr. Oz announced a new health-tracking system at the White House.