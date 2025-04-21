Dr. Oz’s Family Gives Update After Granddaughter Fainted in Front of Trump
All is well with Dr. Mehmet Oz’s granddaughter after she fainted in front of President Donald Trump. Philomena, 11, collapsed during her grandfather’s swearing-in ceremony as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week. Footage from the Friday event at the White House showed that Trump was speaking when Philomena fainted on the sidelines. Oz, 64, rushed toward his family as someone was heard saying “Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!” Reporters were quickly ushered out of the room. A White House spokesperson later told People magazine: “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay.” In a lengthier update on Instagram, Oz’s daughter Daphne said Philomena “bounced right back” after the episode. “We are so grateful it was nothing serious,” she wrote. Daphne also sang praises for Trump: “Thank you to President Trump who went out of his way to make both our children feel comfortable in a stressful situation. He was exceedingly warm, caring and generous as he spent personal time with each of them at the Resolute Desk and gifted them treasures to take home.”