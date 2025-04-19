Scouted selects products independently. We may earn a small commission if you purchase something from our posts.

After a few years of doing home workouts, I realized they never yielded the same results I used to get from the gym. Recently, I excitedly returned to the gym, determined to get back into the shape I was in pre-pandemic. Ironically, I hurt myself badly each time I jumped back into my old routine. I was breaking down my joints or inadvertently causing injury by pushing myself to work out the same way I had a few years ago. So, I decided to look for a more low-impact fitness routine that I could do in studio *and* at home without compromising results. Enter Pvolve.

After a bit of research (and finding out that Jennifer Aniston is a fan), I decided to order a Pvolve home fitness kit. Pvolve’s fitness approach is “an innovative low-impact toning workout designed to help you break a sweat, not your body.” Yes, please. This sounded like exactly what I needed, so I decided to give it a shot. I chose the Essentials Kit, which includes three months of online classes. After the trial period, classes start at as little as $7.50 a month—less than two oat milk lattes and way less than my gym membership. The Pvolve kits include a range of easy-to-use workout equipment, including patented P.ball, P.band, ankle weights, and more.

After trying a class or two (which I viewed using a browser on my smart TV, but they have apps), I was hooked on Pvolve’s gentle fitness approach—and the results I was seeing. The beginner classes are under “Get Started,” and even in these gentle workouts, I felt like my core was being engaged in new ways. I also appreciate that the workouts limber up areas that get sore while working at a desk all day, like the shoulders and hips. I’ve now been doing Pvolve’s workouts for almost two years, and it’s safe to say I understand why Jennifer Aniston loves its workouts—and maintains that killer physique at 56.

If you’re looking for a low-impact strength-training and sculpting routine that builds you up instead of breaking you down, Pvolve is a solid choice. Best of all? Right now, you can score 10 percent off sitewide with the code SPRING10.