Dr. Phil Apologizes for His Controversial Coronavirus Remarks to Laura Ingraham
Dr. Phil McGraw ended his daily YouTube live show on Friday by offering a mild apology for comments he made the previous night on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle.
“Just to follow up on those of you who had comments on my appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show last night,” he said near the end of his broadcast. “If you didn’t like my choice of words, I apologize for that.” McGraw then reiterated that his “number one concern” is for the health of his viewers. “If you don’t like my choice of words, hit the eject button on those,” he added, “but don’t ever think I’m not concerned about you. And I know that the longer we stay in quarantine, the more psychological issues we’ll have.”
Speaking to Ingraham on Thursday night, McGraw joined the host in advocating for the economy to be reopened faster than medical professionals have advised. “The fact of the matter is we have people dying, 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don’t shut the country down for that,” he said. “But yet we are doing it for this and the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”