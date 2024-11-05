Dr. Phil says he doesn’t support Donald Trump and only made his speech at Trump’s racist rally last month because Kamala Harris snubbed him.

“I‘m not here to endorse, not standing up for him, don‘t like a lot of what he says or does,” Phil McGraw, also known as “Dr. Phil,” said in a newly-released interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored about his appearance at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

“I requested 25 plus times to speak to Kamala Harris. I offered to give the identical speech at her rally,” he also said. When the vice president apparently didn’t respond or turned down his requests, Dr. Phil said he spoke at Trump’s rally as “an act of rebellion on my part.”

The TV personality has historically been Trump-friendly, and gave the former president a multiple softball interviews over the past year.

Given their relationship, it wasn’t surprising when he took the stage at Trump’s rally, where he made a speech that “called for unity,” as he described it to Morgan in Tuesday’s interview.

Meanwhile, at the very rally where he spoke, other speakers delivered racist, misogynistic insults about other Americans and the vice president during their speeches.

Dr. Phil whined that although the point of his speech was to “end the bullying” in politics, he was “bullied” by the “between five and 700 hits on digital media plus the legacy media, attacking me for being there.”

Despite the backlash he said he received, Dr. Phil said he would give the speech at Trump’s rally all over again because “I don’t back off of what I said one iota—not one word anywhere. I still say the same thing and I would still go to a Harris rally and say the same thing.”

When Morgan asked the TV doctor why he thinks Harris didn‘t want him to come to one of her rallies and give the speech, he suggested that perhaps the Democratic campaign wasn’t interested in the content of his speech.

“I think there’s a double standard,” he said. “They started out in what was the word that they used, this was a ‘campaign of joy’ or whatever the term was, it something very positive, that quickly was abandoned and turned very dark: ‘fascist,’ ‘Hitler,’ all of these negatives.”

“It’s happening on both sides, I’m not saying it’s happening just on that side but they are very vulnerable there and I don’t think they like being called on what they’re doing,” he continued.

As for who he‘s voting for, the former TV host said he’ll “never tell.”

