Natalia, Orphan Accused of Being Fake 6 Year Old, to Be on ‘Dr. Phil’
Last month, the news that an Indiana family had claimed that their 6-year-old adopted daughter was actually a 20-year-old woman masquerading as a child, led to wild speculation about the orphan. On Tuesday, it was announced that Dr. Phil found her, and on Thursday, when his exclusive interview with her airs, interested parties may finally have some answers. The TV psychologist sat down with the family’s adopted daughter, Natalia, asking for her side of the wild story. In a clip, Dr. Phil says, “I guess it really comes down to whether or not you are an evil psychopath demon who’s come over here to kill everybody?” Natalia replies: “It’s not true, at all.”
The family, which adopted Natalia in 2010, claimed in court just two years later that she was actually 22-years-old, citing supposed bone-density tests as proof. Natalia told Dr. Phil she does not recall any such tests. After making the claim, the family fled to Canada, leaving Natalia alone in an apartment, which authorities now say amounts to felony abandonment. The family has claimed that Natalia was a “con artist” who “scammed” them and made violent threats to their family. Now, both parties await a trial scheduled to begin January 2020.