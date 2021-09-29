It’s time to reevaluate your soap. Most of the bland stuff available on the market is made with artificial ingredients and harmful chemicals like sulfates and parabens. Dr. Squatch's impressive line of high-performing natural soaps are specially formulated for guys and only uses natural ingredients and fragrances.

Where to start? This slugger has all the makings of a real MVP. Real pine extract gives this bar of soap a rugged woodsy scent, and natural ingredients like oatmeal and shea butter soothe, exfoliate, and cleanse.

Lather up with soap made from real mineral clay from an Alaskan glacier. One shower with this will have you feeling refreshed and squeaky clean, as if you just took a quick dip in a waterfall.

Created in partnership with Stone IPA, this limited edition soap is made with the finest natural ingredients like a hint of menthol, up-cycled hops, and real Stone IPA beer.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you're seeing this ad? Let us know!