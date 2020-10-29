Coronavirus Doctor Touted by Trump: I Believe in ‘Demonic Spirits That Sleep With Women’ Not ‘Demon Sperm’
SPLITTING SATAN’S HAIRS
A doctor who has warned the public about the dangers of alien DNA and sexually predatory night terrors defended her work ahead of a campaign event for President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Dr. Stella Immanuel said in comments to Vice: “They pulled up my sermon that I did on people that are having attacks from sexual perverted spirits. I was talking about demonic spirits that sleep with women at night…They just used ‘demon sperm’ to discredit me.” Speaking ahead of her scheduled appearance at a Trump Victory phone bank in Houston, the physician and religious minister did not clarify what she saw as the exact difference between “demonic spirits that sleep with women at night” and “demon sperm.”
In the past, Immanuel has claimed that gynecological problems are caused by demons having sex with people while they sleep, that alien DNA is used in medical treatments, and that the government is run by “reptilians.” Trump promoted Immanuel’s rants against face masks and in favor of hydroxychloroquine at the height of his push for the drug to be used as a COVID-19 curative and praised her as a “very respected” doctor. The Food and Drug Administration did not approve the drug for treatment of the respiratory illness.