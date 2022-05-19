Army Policy Would Let Soldiers Ask to Move Due to Biased Laws: Report
STEP FORWARD
A draft policy change that would let soldiers ask to move if they feel state laws discriminate against them based on gender, sex, religion, race, or pregnancy is working its way through the Army, according to sources who spoke with Military.com. The new guidance is not yet final and would require approval from the Army secretary but has the potential to become one of the Army’s most progressive policies. If passed, the updated rules would delineate the circumstances that qualify a soldier for “compassionate-realignment” by specifying the language about discrimination. Military.com described the potential impact of the alleged changes, saying, “The policy would ostensibly sanction soldiers to declare that certain states are too racist, too homophobic, too sexist or otherwise discriminatory to be able to live there safely and comfortably.”