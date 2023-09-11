DraftKings Skewered for Offering 9/11-Themed ‘Never Forget’ Parlay
SHAMELESS
The sportsbook DraftKings was roasted online Monday after it went viral for offering a tasteless pre-built parlay themed around the Sept. 11 attacks and New York sports teams. The bizarre combo, titled the “Never Forget” parlay, called on bettors to risk money on each of the New York Jets, Mets, and Yankees to win on Monday night—all in the name of remembering the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in 2001. Bettors were still able to wager on the parlay on Monday morning, but DraftKings appeared to pull its promotion of it and removed its cringey title. It’s unclear when the promo first went live and how long it lasted—though screenshots indicate that hundreds participated in the promo. DraftKings did not immediately release a statement about the parlay, but its co-founder and CEO Jason Robins was repeatedly ridiculed on X, formerly known as Twitter.