‘Drag Me To Hell’ Horror Movie Star Lorna Raver Dies at 81
ICON GONE
Actress Lorna Raver, star of horror film Drag Me To Hell, has died aged 81. Raver passed away on May 12, but her death only became public after being featured in the In Memoriam section of the Summer 2025 issue of the SAG-AFTRA magazine. No cause of death has been announced. Raver was born in York, Pennsylvania in 1943 and started her career performing on stage in New York and Chicago. In 2006, Raver played Rebecca Kaplan on CBS’ The Young and the Restless. In 2009, Raven scored the part of elderly gypsy Sylvia Ganush in supernatural horror film Drag Me To Tell, directed by Sam Raimi. In the 2014 book, Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today’s Horror Actors, Raver said, “What I liked about the character was that she was powerful.” In 2011, Raver starred in the British supernatural film The Caller. Her other credits include Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, ER, Star Trek, Gilmore Girls, Desperate Housewives and Beverly Hills, 90210. Her partner of 25 years, writer, producer and director Yuri Rasovsky, died in 2012 aged 67.