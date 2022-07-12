Drag Queen DRAGS Trump-Backed Kari Lake in One of the Spiciest Campaign Ads Yet
‘UGH, POLITICS’
Hell hath no fury like a pissed off drag queen. In a new ad from American Focus PAC, which is not affiliated with any candidate, a drag queen drags Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake through the mud. Rather than criticizing her for being too far right, the ad does the opposite, accusing Lake of being a so-called RINO by highlighting her previous support for Obama, her defense of Hillary Clinton’s emails scandal, and, most of all, her penchant for drag shows. In June, drag queen Barbra Seville exposed the years-long friendship he and Lake once had, calling her a hypocrite for suddenly jumping on the GOP bandwagon that drag show are harmful to children. Seville has said that Lake took her kid to drag shows before. “Kari attacked drag queens even though she counted us as friends, went into our bars, invited us into her home. Now Miss Thing pretends it never happened,” the drag queen in the ad says. “That Kari Lake? She’s not just a fake. She’s a phony.”