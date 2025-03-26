Skip to Main Content
Drag Queen MTG Smeared as a ‘Child Predator’ Slaps Back
YOU’RE THE MONSTER
“Greene’s attempts to defund PBS and NPR are the worst form of censorship,” she said.
Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter
Updated
Mar. 26 2025
10:07PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 26 2025
7:29PM EDT
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Corbin Bolies
Media Reporter
CorbinBolies
corbin.bolies@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
