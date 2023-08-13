Drake Asks LA Concert Crowd: Don’t Throw Bras, My Son’s Here!

Ever since one woman went viral for throwing her size 36G bra at Drake during his NYC tour stop this year, the bra-throwing has become a regular feature of his concerts. Except on Saturday night, when the rap superstar politely requested the crowd at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, refrain from tossing their undergarments at him—because his 5-year-old son was backstage. “To be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever,” the rapper announced to loud cheers early in the set while kicking a few garments off the stage. “We’re gonna keep this real PG tonight, y’all. Keep your bras on. Throw ’em up here another night.” Drake’s son Adonis later made an appearance in the show when the rapper serenaded him at the DJ booth.
