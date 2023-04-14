Drake Bell Threatened to Kill Himself Amid Child Custody Issues, Police Report Says
CRISIS
Drake & Josh star Drake Bell may have only been missing for less than a day, but new reporting from TMZ suggests he could’ve been in more danger than previously believed. In phone records obtained by the outlet, Orlando police called Bell a “possible attempted suicide,” shedding light on why the Daytona Beach Police felt compelled to put out a missing notice for him later that day. “We got involved because… he’d been texting his family in California saying that he was going to get drunk and hang himself,” the officer said on the call, describing Bell as “a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife.” This audio evidence was corroborated by a police report obtained by The Daily Beast, which states that Robert Bell, Drake’s brother, “made a report with Orlando Police Department regarding his concern about Jared Bell making suicidal statements about wanting to hang himself and [that he] did not want to be alive anymore, due to Jared Bell having child custody issues with his wife that currently resides in Winter Park.” This account of a mental health crisis marks a stark contrast with Bell’s own words, as he struck a nonchalant tone on Thursday afternoon, tweeting, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.