Drake Breaks Silence Three Days After Astroworld Disaster: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
‘PRAY FOR ALL’
Drake has issued his first statement since he made a surprise appearance at the Astroworld festival in Houston on Friday night, where eight people died and dozens were injured in a horrific crowd surge disaster. The Canadian rapper was named in a lawsuit earlier this week that accused him and Travis Scott of having “incited mayhem” that led to the deadly crush. In his statement, Drake didn’t mention the suit, but wrote: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.” Scott has promised to refund all ticket purchases and cover funeral costs for those who died.