Drake Calls Out Friends Who Betrayed Him Amid Kendrick Beef
Singer Drake dropped a new single on the Fourth of July calling out those who have been disloyal to him. The musician, 38, seemed to slam traitors in “What Did I Miss?” and send a message to anyone who didn’t take his side in his rivalry with rapper Kendrick Lamar. In the song, Drake appears to name-drop Lamar’s June 2024 The Pop Out Concert, where Lamar performed his diss track “Not Like Us” five times back-to-back. In the new song, Drake sings: “I don’t give a f--- if you love me, I don’t give a f--- if you like me.“ He references the concert in the line: “I’m back in your city tonight, walkin’ around with my head high / I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d--- riding gang since ‘Headlines.’” He also slams those who were once “standing beside me,” and questions “How can some people I love hang around p------ who try me?” He then adds: ”Love for my brothers and death to a traitor.” Drake’s slam track comes more than a year after his public feud with Lamar. He has taken legal action against Universal Music Group following the release and promotion of “Not Like Us,” alleging the song defamed him. UMG has denied the accusations.