From Serena Williams to Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice, Drake Can’t Stop Making Enemies

The list of celebrities Drake insults on his latest album keeps growing.

On Friday, the Canadian rapper released Her Loss, his first collaborative project with formerly secret British rapper 21 Savage. The two musicians share the spotlight for the majority of the album’s one-hour run time, but it’s Drake’s lyrics that have people talking today, as many of his bars continue to gnaw away at his good-guy persona.

On “Middle of the Ocean,” Drake sneaks in a jab at his ex Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake says before a short pause, presumably to boost his point. “He claim we don’t got a problem, but no boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi,” he continues, adding a string of other lazy references to Japanese culture.

Ohanian, who’s worth an estimated $70 million, shot back at Drake in a Twitter thread Friday afternoon promoting a story in The Information about his latest business ventures.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian wrote above a photo of him and his daughter Alexis watching Williams from the stands. Williams coyly responded to her husband’s tweet with a series of heart-face emojis.

Drake first started thirsting over Williams on Twitter back in 2011, the same year he was spotted at some of her matches. He eventually name-dropped her in his 2013 track “Worst Behavior,” playfully bragging that he was so good at tennis he “could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.”

The pair was spotted sitting very close to each other at a restaurant in Cincinnati in August 2015, hours after Williams won the Western & Southern Open in the Queen City. But on a remix of The Weeknd’s “Tell Your Friends” released the following month, Drake alluded to a one-sided breakup with the bars, “The ball is in your court / No defense, nobody’s keeping score / No offense, but I’ve played this before / Maybe you can but you just don’t care anymore.”

It’s unclear when their rumored romance fizzled out, but Williams and Ohanian were engaged by December 2016 and got married the following November.

Williams and her husband are not the only ones taking umbrage with some of the lyrics on Her Loss. Megan Thee Stallion came for Drake on Twitter on Friday, after he appeared to question her claims that rapper Tory Lanez shot her during an altercation in Hollywood back in 2020.

On the Her Loss track “Circo Loco,” Drake raps, “This bitch lie about getting shot but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

During a preliminary hearing last year, a Los Angeles Police detective testified that Lanez told Megan to “dance, bitch” as he fired at her feet. A criminal trial against Lanez has been delayed until December.

Drake’s double entendre prompted a furious Twitter thread from Megan, who warned, “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE.”

Interestingly, 21 Savage actually references Megan’s hit single “Savage” on the album opener “Rich Flex”—Megan is even credited as a writer on the track—raising questions over whether Drake actually meant to insult her.

Meanwhile, budding New York MC Ice Spice also appeared to take one of Drake’s lyrics personally, even though she wasn’t even called out by name. On the Her Loss track “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake raps, “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute.”

Spice, who shot to prominence with the song “Munch” back in August, tweeted: “at least ima 10,” along with shrug and laughing emojis.