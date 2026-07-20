Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Drake Curse’ Strikes Again as Rapper Loses $1.5M Bet

THE CURSE CONTINUES
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.20.26 10:47AM EDT 
Drake watching soccer game
TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 02: Rapper Drake is seen during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Portugal and Croatia at Toronto Stadium on July 02, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images) Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images

Drake’s latest high-stakes sports wager ended in a major loss after Argentina fell to Spain in the World Cup final. Drake’s $1.5 million bet went up in smoke after backing Argentina to defeat Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final, only to see Spain emerge with a 1-0 victory after extra time. The Canadian superstar placed the bet through Stake and stood to collect more than $5.1 million had Argentina lifted the trophy. The loss marks the latest chapter in the long-running superstition that athletes and teams publicly backed by Drake somehow wind up on the losing end. The defeat follows another costly miss just days earlier, when Drake lost $1 million after picking Conor McGregor to win his UFC bout against Max Holloway. While the “Drake Curse” has become a running joke among sports fans over the years, Sunday’s World Cup final gave its believers yet another piece of evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
ICE Barbie’s $1B Failure Firm Faced Closure Threat After Basic Error
YOU'RE WELCOME
Will Neal 

Reporter

Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 07.20.26 8:10AM EDT 
Kristi Noem photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

The scandal-ridden company behind the Trump administration’s $1 billion flagship self-deportation program risked being dissolved after failing to file the most basic of paperwork, a new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp has found. Salus Worldwide Solutions, the firm behind Project Homecoming, missed the June 30 deadline to file its annual report with the Virginia State Corporation Commission. The flub resulted in the group being listed as “Not in Good Standing” and “Pending Inactive,” meaning it was at risk of being terminated if it did not provide the document. The situation was rectified only after PunchUp notified Salus of its mistake. Salus faces mounting backlash in the wake of PunchUp’s reporting on corruption allegations against the firm, which now faces being forced to recompete the deal over how it won the contract in the first place, and has been bleeding its top staff over the past several weeks. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin earlier this month, drawing on PunchUp’s stories to demand Mullin “cancel” the deal and “take immediate action to stop this wasteful and corrupt spending.” Salus declined to comment on its error, but said: “We stand by our work, our employees, and the measurable results we have delivered.”

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

Read it at PunchUp

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

What’s Next for the Internet? Share Your Thoughts for a Chance to Be Featured on The Daily Beast Podcast
AMERICA250
AD BY PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International
Published 07.20.26 12:00AM EDT 
Illustration of a red podcast microphone and a blue podcast microphone placed in front of a blue American flag pattern
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

America just turned 250—but we don’t look backward. We’re already thinking about the next 250 years of innovation. Want to share your thoughts about the country’s future and have a chance to be featured on The Daily Beast Podcast? Pull out your red-white-and-blue soapbox and share your thoughts, predictions, and questions here.

In a four-part series, Joanna Coles is sitting down with experts to discuss the future of America, exploring topics like manufacturing, sports, and technology. This series is produced in partnership with PMI U.S., US Businesses of Philip Morris International and its America250 initiative, a yearlong push to celebrate and accelerate American innovation and reinvention.

This week, Joanna is joined by Dick Costolo—former Twitter CEO, Managing Partner at 01 Advisors, and co-host of The Nick, Dick and Paul Show—to discuss the future of the internet. The internet is a cornerstone of American life, serving as an always-on setting for education, misinformation, connection, and conflict. With online experiences evolving as quickly as the click of a mouse, the internet of tomorrow could look very different than it does today. What’s coming next? Share your thoughts for a chance to have Dick respond on air.

Your opinions fuel the conversation. Don’t miss your chance to weigh in—submit your thoughts here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Trump’s FDA Makes Embarrassing Mistake in Hunt for Origin of Diarrhea Outbreak
TIP OF THE ICEBERG
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.20.26 7:13AM EDT 
Published 07.20.26 6:00AM EDT 
CDC Image
CDC

The mystery surrounding the grim spread of a parasite that causes “explosive” diarrhea has taken a further twist after it emerged that medical authorities may have wrongly identified the source of the outbreak. The Food and Drug Administration said Saturday that cases of cyclospora had been traced back to a bad batch of iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms, which supplies food to Taco Bell. The FDA reversed its position on Sunday, announcing that it had reviewed the initial analysis and found it was a false positive. In a statement noting that the FDA had apologized for the error, Taylor Farms added that its “thoughts remain with everyone who has fallen ill” in the outbreak. The disease has caused no deaths but resulted in the hospitalization of almost 100 people, with at least 1,600 cases across the country in what the Centers for Disease Control is describing as a major outbreak. Symptoms, which can take as long as two weeks to show, include sudden, watery bowel movements lasting for days, along with abrupt loss of appetite and accompanying weight loss.

Read it at BBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Good Times’ Theme Singer Dies at 79
SOUL MAN
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 07.20.26 5:25AM EDT 
Jim Gilstrap
Gilstrap's family

Longtime session singer Jim Gilstrap, best known for his performance on the Good Times theme song, has died at 79. Gilstrap died of natural causes on Saturday, according to his family. Remembering his uncle, nephew Geoff Gilstrap told the Hollywood Reporter: “Jim was one of the most respected session vocalists of his generation, bringing his powerful and soulful voice to countless recordings that helped define the sound of popular music.” Alongside Blinky Williams, Gilstrap recorded the memorable, gospel-inspired theme for the African-American family sitcom Good Times, which aired from 1974 to 1979. He also sang the opening lines of Stevie Wonder’s Grammy-winning 1972 hit “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” and was a featured vocalist with Wonder’s backing group Wonderlove. Beyond his session work, Gilstrap enjoyed his own chart success with the 1975 single “Swing Your Daddy,” which reached the top five in the U.K. and the top 10 on Billboard’s Black Singles chart. Born in Texas in 1946, Gilstrap began his music career after serving in the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, and his children.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Tongue Cancer Diagnosis
SHOCK
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 5:21PM EDT 
Jeana Keough and Gretchen Rossi
Bravo/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jeana Keough, who starred in ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ has been diagnosed with tongue cancer. Keough’s daughter, Kara Bosworth, confirmed the news on GoFundMe, where a $50,000 crowdfunding goal has been set to help cover Keough’s treatment and expenses. Bosworth explained that her mother underwent a biopsy for a painful spot on her tongue, which revealed squamous cell carcinoma. “But when doctors recommended a second surgery to remove lymph nodes, they discovered the cancer had spread. What we thought would be a one-time surgery became a full cancer battle. Jeana is now in her fifth week of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy,” she wrote. Keough appeared on ‘Real Housewives’ in 2006 as an original member of the cast, and still lives in the OC working in real estate. According to Bosworth, her mom’s current inability to work in the commission-based role has created an “enormous financial burden” during her “relentless” and “exhausting” treatment program.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Conquers the Box Office
THE SIREN'S CALL
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 2:38PM EDT 
Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Matt Damon is Odysseus in THE ODYSSEY, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon

Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited retelling of Homer’s epic Greek myth “The Odyssey” had the biggest live-action opening weekend of the year, raking in $124.5 million on 3,900 North American screens. weekend. Only the family blockbusters “Toy Story 5” ($159 million) and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” ($131 million) had larger debuts. Because “The Odyssey” is rated R, it also claimed the year’s biggest opening for an R-rated film and the highest-ever opening weekend for an R-rated movie released by Universal. With a stacked cast that includes Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and Elliot Page, the movie received high praise from audiences, who gave it an A CinemaScore. Internationally, Nolan surpassed his own record, with “The Odyssey” beating out 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” for Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening. Globally, “The Odyssey” collected $264.1 million, adding $139.6 million to the U.S. total from 73 international markets. “The Dark Knight Rises” made $249 million on its global launch, following up on the critical and popular success of Nolan’s second Batman film, “The Dark Knight.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Climber Dies After Rope Failure Sends Group Plunging 33 Feet
DANGEROUS ASCENT
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 12:57PM EDT 
Antonia Mihailescu in the mountains of Romania
Antonia Mihailescu in the mountains of Romania Antonia Mihailescu/Instagram

A climber fell to her death when a rope snapped while she was scaling Romania’s Bucegi Mountains, officials said. Antonia Mihăilescu, 36, was climbing with three others on July 11 when the rope attached to their shared belay system failed, causing all four climbers to fall 33 feet, according to Romanian media reports. One of the survivors managed to call emergency services after the plunge. “The first information was that a rope broke, so it was an accident, an error in this regard. Not a human error or a group of tourists caught unprepared in the mountains,” Prahova County Prefect Dan Nicodim said. Authorities launched a massive rescue operation involving four aircraft, including a Black Hawk helicopter. The difficult terrain meant rescuers needed more than three hours to reach and evacuate the climbers. Two men were transported to Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest, while a third man was transported to Brașov County Hospital. The survivors ranged in age from 27 and 51. Mihăilescu and her fellow climbers were reportedly all conscious after they fell but Mihăilescu’s condition worsened over the next hour. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

Read it at People.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
At Least Six Killed as Back-to-Back Earthquakes Strike Peru
DOUBLE DISASTER
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 5:16PM EDT 
A destroyed house following the earthquake of magnitude 5.6 that struck Central Peru on Saturday, in Chupuro, Peru, July 19, 2026.
A destroyed house following the earthquake of magnitude 5.6 that struck Central Peru on Saturday, in Chupuro, Peru, July 19, 2026. YERSHON VILCA/REUTERS

At least six people are dead, 21 are reported missing, and hundreds have been displaced after two earthquakes struck Peru on Saturday. The quakes, measuring 5.1 and 3.7 in magnitude, hit the mountainous Junín region in Chupaca province. Peru’s National Seismological Center said the earthquakes struck at depths of 15 miles and 11 miles, respectively, according to a post on X cited by Reuters. The news agency reported that 28 homes were destroyed and a further 18 damaged, leaving around 300 people displaced. Luis Vásquez, head of the local civil defense office, told reporters that the widespread use of rustic adobe building materials in the area “has contributed to the greater impact and damage.” He added that emergency crews and firefighters arrived on Sunday to clear debris and assist people believed to remain trapped beneath the ruins. “My home has been destroyed,” Hermenegilda Guamalato, a mother of three, told a local radio station, according to The Guardian. Residents whose homes were destroyed are receiving tents as emergency shelter. The earthquakes in Peru come after twin quakes struck Venezuela last month, with the death toll there surpassing 5,000 as of Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Read it at Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
Shop Now Amazon$45

The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Men Sue Hospital After DNA Test Reveals Shocking Mix Up
WHOOPS
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 10:19AM EDT 
DNA-testing materials
DNA-testing materials Alina Smutko/REUTERS

Two men are suing a North Dakota hospital after an at-home DNA test revealed that they were switched at birth, 38 years ago. The men and their families say the hospital has robbed them of the lives they were supposed to lead. Kyle Bylin randomly chose an at-home DNA testing kit during a Christmas gift exchange and when he used it, he discovered a biological aunt he never expected. That discovery led to her nephew, Jeremy Morrison, who then had his DNA tested. The results were undeniable. Bylin said that was when he knew his whole life had been altered by the hospital’s failures. “That’s when my mind was just completely blown. We could have never imagined that it was an actual birth switch that occurred,” he said. A hospital statement says there’s no evidence staff were responsible for the switch. Bylin—born Jeremy Morrison—still has a hospital bracelet that says ‘Kyle Bylin.’ The two men and their families are left to grapple with what their lives might have been since the discovery two years ago. “It’s not like I can go back in time and rebuild what’s already lost. It’s a work in progress, just like me,” Morrison said.

Read it at ABC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Walmart Yanks Lettuce From Shelves Over Parasite Fears
GOT THE ICK
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 07.19.26 10:48AM EDT 
Iceberg lettuces are seen in a crate after collection at a lettuce plantation in Pulpi, near Almeria, southeast Spain February 13, 2017. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Iceberg lettuces are seen in a crate after collection at a lettuce plantation. Picture taken February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca Jon Nazca/REUTERS

Walmart is the latest in a line of companies that has pulled Taylor Farms lettuce from their shelves following an outbreak of cyclospora that has been linked to the lettuce wholesaler. The retailer has pulled four items including Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad and Shredded Iceberg Salads, the company said in a statement. Walmart said that so far there have been no confirmed illnesses associated with the products. “Although there is no indication that products sold in our stores are affected by the current cyclospora investigations, we have removed four bagged iceberg lettuce salad products from select locations as a precaution after receiving notice from our supplier,” the statement said. The move comes after Taco Bell announced a similar recall of all shredded lettuce from Taylor Farms after a CDC investigation found it was making people sick. Thousands of people have been affected by cyclosporiasis across the United States. More than 5,000 cases have been reported in Michigan alone, including 102 hospitalizations as of July 16. The tainted produce came from Taylor Farms De Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico, a subsidiary of the California company, and was distributed to 27 states across the country.

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now