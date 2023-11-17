Drake Gives Surprise Shout-Out to Taylor Swift on ‘Scary Hours 3’ EP
RESPECT
Drake expressed his admiration for Taylor Swift on a new song released Thursday night as part of his new Scary Hours 3 project. On the song “Red Button,” Drake raps: “Taylor Swift the only n— that I ever rated / Only one could make me drop the album just a little later.” Last year, Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss came out later than originally intended after Swift released Midnights the week before Her Loss was planned to be released. After singing Swift’s praises on “Red Button,” Drake later uses the track to indicate that his intermittent beef with Kanye West is back on again. “Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated / Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’,” Drake raps. “Realize that everything premeditated / Everyone was good with me, then everyone expression faded.”