Drake Pays Tribute to Fans Who Died While Leaving His Concert: ‘F*cked Up’

Drake’s co-headlining tour with J. Cole rolled into Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday night, but the rapper’s heart was still in St. Louis, Missouri, where two concertgoers were killed earlier this month.

As seen in fan-shot footage, Drake paused Wednesday’s show in Buffalo to pay tribute to 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter Alyssa Cordova, who were struck by a car and killed while leaving Drake’s St. Louis concert on Feb. 13.

“I saw a video today, and it had me a little fucked up,” Drake said while walking around a darkened stage with a spotlight on him. “I don’t mean to dampen the mood, but I saw a video today that we had a show in St. Louis and a mother and her young daughter lost their life leaving the show.”

“As happy as these moments are, you never know what somebody else’s reality will be when they walk out of this building,” the Toronto rapper continued. “So, for this moment that all of us are together—all 18,000 people—what I want to do, I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know. Not somebody that you came with. I want you to turn to somebody that you do not know, I want you to look them in the eyes, and I want you to prove that you’re grateful for your life. I want you to take five seconds out of your day to make somebody else’s day. Just show them some love because you never know what comes next. Just show some fucking love tonight in Buffalo, New York.”

Drake concluded, “I think one of the most important things in life is the idea that you have two choices. You can either wake up every day, and you can be a piece of shit, or you can wake up every day and be a decent person. So I appreciate y’all being good to each other. Rest in peace to that young mother and her child.”

According to KTVI FOX 2 in St. Louis, the accused driver is 22-year-old Monte Henderson, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. He has been out on bond since last week, and has been ordered to undergo house arrest and wear a GPS ankle monitor.