Drake Is Taking His Feud With Kendrick Lamar to the Courts

Wendy Williams Is ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ from Dementia Battle: Docs
Amethyst Martinez 

Updated 11.25.24 7:10PM EST 
Published 11.25.24 7:09PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Wendy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Wendy Williams was labeled as “permanently incapacitated” in new court documents by her guardian, less than a year after revealing her dementia and aphasia diagnosis to the public. Her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, and her legal team, wrote in court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun that Williams “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.” The revelation came amid an ongoing legal battle over the Lifetime series Where is Wendy Williams?, a documentary that showed the former TV host dealing with alcohol addiction, alongside health and financial issues. Past court documents claimed that the series exploited Williams, and said that she did not have the ability to consent to the series due to her health ailments. The new filing asked for information of her “health, familial relationships, and finances” to be redacted in an effort of privacy, according to the outlet. Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia in 2023, revealing her health conditions publicly earlier this year.

Bird Flu Found in RFK Jr.‘s Beloved Raw Milk
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.25.24 6:56PM EST 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Bird flu has been found in raw milk in California, state regulators said Sunday, prompting a recall. Raw milk with a “best by” date of Nov. 27 from Raw Farm, which is in Fresno County, is being pulled from shelves, and consumers who already bought some are being told by the California Department of Public Health not to drink it. “Public health experts have long warned consumers against consuming raw milk or raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness,” the state health agency said. “Drinking or accidentally inhaling raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to illness. In addition, touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after touching raw milk with bird flu virus may also lead to infection.” Pasteurized milk kills bacteria and viruses like E. coli, listeria, and H5N1, otherwise known as bird flu. And yet an emerging trend is seeing rising demands for raw milk. Among its proponents is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Donald Trump named to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. A vaccine skeptic, Kennedy also wants to remove fluoride from public water, even though it has been shown to prevent tooth decay.

Trump’s Latest Product Hawk Encounters Big Problems
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.25.24 8:46PM EST 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

A Trump-endorsed guitar company was given a cease and desist order from Gibson, who accused it of infringing on its trademarks, “particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.” Gibson confirmed the order to 16 Creative in a statement Monday to Guitar World. The website for Trump Guitars lists for sale an “American Eagle Series” with the campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” on the neck of the guitar. The instruments are “custom designed and developed by a veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier,” according to the company, which also says that the guitars are manufactured by “multiple providers” that are “both domestic and international.” A guitar that has been signed by the president-elect costs at least $10,000; a non-signed guitar goes for $1,250. Some of Trump’s other recent money-making endeavors include watches, sneakers, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Baby Gorilla Killed by Zookeeper in Freak Accident
Grace Harrington 

Published 11.25.24 4:26PM EST 
Eyare, a 2-year-old female western lowland gorilla, died at the Calgary Zoo.
Eyare, a 2-year-old female western lowland gorilla, died at the Calgary Zoo.

A baby gorilla was accidentally killed at a zoo in Canada when it was struck in the head by a door, officials said Thursday. The 2-year-old female gorilla, Eyare, was roaming from room to room when a zookeeper activated the wrong hydraulic door to separate her, according to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. The accident left the ape with “traumatic head injuries” and veterinary staff administered CPR. The zookeeper “was immediately removed from the workplace following the incident,” the zoo said. The zoo said it launched an investigation into the incident and “doesn’t take these findings lightly.” All zookeepers will undergo retraining to prevent further accidents. “This tragedy has struck us all in the deepest way imaginable,” said Colleen Baird, director of Animal Care, Health and Welfare, in a statement. “Eyare’s short but impactful life brought so much joy to our community, and she will be deeply missed by all. We will do everything we can to prevent future incidents.”

Drake Is Taking His Feud With Kendrick Lamar to the Courts

William Vaillancourt
Published 11.25.24 11:57PM EST 
Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Drake

According to Drake, there’s something up with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” getting so popular. That’s the gist of a filing Monday in Manhattan court, where Frozen Moments LLC, Drake’s company, accused Universal Music Group (UMG) of creating a “scheme” that “artificially inflated” Lamar’s acclaimed song through bots and payola. “UMG did not rely on chance, or ever ordinary business practices,” the filing claims. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” One alleged instance, according to Drake’s attorneys, was UMG paying Apple to make Siri “purposely misdirect users” to Lamar’s song. The filing doesn’t constitute a lawsuit, but a “pre-action disclosure.” A spokesman for UMG, where Drake himself is signed, denied the allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” they said. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”

Trump Endorses ‘JIMMY’ to Fill Matt Gaetz’s House Seat
Amethyst Martinez 

Published 11.25.24 2:33PM EST 
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis delivers remarks before Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage during his Donât Tread on Florida Tour in Sarasota on Nov. 6, ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election. (Tiffany Tompkins/Bradenton Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Bradenton Herald/TNS

Donald Trump has moved on from Matt Gaetz and picked a new contender to endorse for his spot in Congress: Jimmy Patronis, the CFO of Florida. Trump wrote on Truth Social “RUN, JIMMY, RUN!” and endorsed him, despite no official announcement from Patronis. Patronis has said that he was “strongly considering” going for the role of Florida Congressional District 1 in an X post on Nov. 19. “We’ve got an historic opportunity to fight the swamp, end lawfare and return power back into the hands of Americans,” the Republican wrote. After Trump’s preemptive endorsement, Patronis seemed convinced to run. “Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve,” he posted on Nov. 25. The position opened up after Gaetz was nominated for attorney general by the president-elect and resigned from his seat, only to drop out of the running for top prosecutor. “A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump wrote in his post endorsing Patronis. The special primary will take place Jan. 28, with the general election occurring on April 1.

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

TikTok Star Takes Shock Lead in Romanian Election: ‘It’s a TikTok Win’
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Published 11.25.24 1:28PM EST 
Presidential candidate Calin Georgescu attends a televised debate in Bucharest, Romania, November 13, 2024.
Octav Ganea/Inquam Photos via Reuters

A pro-Putin, far-right politician won the primary round of Romania’s presidential election on Sunday after he went viral on social media. Călin Georgescu, 62, had gained minimal support for the majority of his independent presidential bid. Ahead of the electoral primary, however, his eccentric campaign clips on TikTok, including videos of him riding on a horse and practicing martial arts began trending on the app.

@calingeorgescuoficial Importanța sportului în viața noastră. Vorbim despre importanța sportului în viața noastră. Sportul este o poveste de dragoste care trebuie apreciat, respectat și practicat în fiecare zi. Sportul ne învață să nu renunțăm niciodată și să mergem până la capăt, să avem dorința de a câștiga și de a fi campioni. Am trăit bucuria alături de marii noștri campioni din gimnastică, handbal, fotbal, canotaj. România a avut și va avea campioni în viitor, iar noi trebuie să îi chemăm, să îi educăm, să îi formăm și să îi inspirăm pentru a putea deveni campioni. #sport #pasiune #campioni #România #disciplină #muncă #învingere #calingeorgescu #calingeorgescu2024 #românia #fy ♬ sunet original - calingeorgescu

Georgescu, who supports religious, ultra-conservative views, won 23 percent of the vote on Sunday. He claimed that he spent “zero” money on his campaign and instead put his faith in God.

@jymek Fall Back ✨Calin Georgescu #fallback #fyp #calingeorgescu #tiktokromania #trapromania #fy ♬ sunet original - jymek

“It’s a TikTok win,” Romanian analyst and historian Ion M. Ionita told the Financial Times. “You don’t need a party. You just need to go viral on social media, and he has gone viral for sure.” Ionita said mainstream parties in the country are struggling to resonate with voters after years of scandals and economic hardship. “Voters are vulnerable to messages that have no connection with reality,” he added. Georgescu’s success reportedly denotes a significant shift in Romanian attitudes toward Russia and is the latest sign of how Trump-style populism is gaining traction in Europe.

Lauren Boebert Is Now on Cameo Giving Advice and Pep Talks
Grace Harrington 

Published 11.25.24 1:12PM EST 
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert is the latest politician to launch a Cameo— with videos starting at $250 for a personal message. “Hey, Cameo, it’s your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert,” she said in the page’s introductory video. “Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me.” Boebert’s foray into Cameo comes just days after former Rep. Matt Gaetz also launched a page on the site after withdrawing his name for consideration for attorney general. While Gaetz is charging $500 for a video, fellow disgraced Republican Rep. George Santos, who first started Cameo in 2023, charges $250, like Boebert. The House Ethics Committee notes that representatives can earn up to $31,815 from outside sources.

Majority Approve of Trump Transition, Democrats Exhausted, Poll Finds
Sean Craig
Published 11.25.24 12:24PM EST 
President-elect Donald Trump, dances on stage as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally at the Ed Fry Arena September 23, 2024 in Indiana, Pennsylvania.
President-elect Donald Trump, dances on stage as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally at the Ed Fry Arena September 23, 2024 in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Nearly three in five Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s handling of his transition to the White House, according to a CBS/YouGov poll released Monday. Over half of Americans—55 percent—also said they were “happy” or “satisfied” with Trump’s election victory. Underscoring the poll, however, was a sense of doom and fatigue among the Democratic base: Just 15 percent of Democrats said they feel excited or optimistic as Trump prepares to take office, and only 44 percent said they feel motivated to oppose him. “The bottom line is this: Republicans are very motivated by Donald Trump’s win and, compared to eight years ago, Democrats are just really, really, tired,” said CNN data reporter Harry Enten, as he talked through the poll results on air. “They have just given up.” Enten also noted Trump’s +18 net approval rating, which stands in contrast to the +1 he had after winning the 2016 election.

Hulk Hogan Hints at Possible Position in Trump Administration
Grace Harrington 

Published 11.25.24 11:41AM EST 
Hulk Hogan speaking at the RNC in 2024.
Ricky Carioti/Getty

Hulk Hogan hinted at a possible position in Donald Trump’s incoming administration during a Fox News interview on Saturday. “My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,‘” Hogan told host Brian Kilmeade. The council advises the president on policies related to healthy eating and fitness. The current council is in place until Sept. 30, 2025. Hogan continued, “At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America.” Trump tapped vaccine skeptic Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a move that has worried health-care groups and experts. “It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids,” Hogan added. “And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”

