Drake Loses Case Against His Own Label After Diss Track Court Battle
Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group was thrown out on Thursday by a judge who said that Kendrick Lamar’s characterization of Drake as a pedophile in his 2024 hit “Not Like Us” was his personal opinion. The rapper was attempting to sue Universal, which owns Republic Records–a label he has a contract with–over what he argued was the defamatory content of Lamar’s diss track against him that took the world by storm. Drake claimed that Universal, which Lamar is also signed to, intentionally published and promoted the song despite knowing it contained defamatory allegations against him, adding that the song had damaged his reputation and tarnished his brand. In dismissing the case, the judge argued that the song was “replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion” and that any reasonable listener “would conclude that Lamar is rapping hyperbolic vituperations” and not making an earnest comment about Drake’s character. UMG said in a statement to Variety: “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”