Drake Loses $400K With Ill-Fated Bet on Jake Paul to Win Boxing Match

Read it at Sports Illustrated
Drake lost a whopping $400,000 after placing a bet on Jake Paul to win his boxing match Sunday against Tommy Fury, the reality TV star and younger brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Paul, a former YouTuber who racked up a successful 6-0 record before Sunday’s loss, even joked after the match that Drake had cursed him by placing the wager, which would have stood to make the rapper more than $1 million had Paul won. “This is Drake's fault!” Paul joked with reporters. “Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?!” He then promised to make it right: “Sorry Drake, I'll get that W in the rematch.”