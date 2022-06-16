CHEAT SHEET
Drake Surprises Fans With Announcement of New Album Dropping at Midnight
Drake’s follow-up to last year’s Certified Lover Boy is called Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper revealed for the first time on Thursday—hours before he said it would drop at midnight. Announcing the news of the impending LP in an Instagram post, Drake shared an image of the album’s cover art. The Toronto native did not elaborate beyond reminding fans in the caption that Honestly, Nevermind would be his seventh studio album and did not share details on any track titles or artists who might have collaborated on it. He has been teasing the arrival of new music for months, though, often posting videos from his studio to his social media feeds.