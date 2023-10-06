Drake Seems to Diss ‘Average’ Sex With Rihanna on New Album
GROSS
After seemingly dissing Megan Thee Stallion at a recent concert, Drake is apparently taking shots at another female superstar. On his latest album For All The Dogs, which dropped today, the Canadian rapper dedicated some petty lyrics to his ex-girlfriend Rihanna on the track, “Fear of Heights.” Drake references the pop singer’s latest album, rapping, “I’m anti, I’m anti / Yeah, and the sex was average with you / Yeah, I’m anti ‘cuz I had it with you.” Drake also takes shots at Rihanna’s current partner A$AP Rocky, who he’s previously collaborated with. “Better him than me,” he sings, seemingly refer to the rapper. The lyrics are causing a stir on social media, with users calling Drake “misogynistic” and pointing out his recent beefs with famous women, including when he allegedly used a photo of Halle Berry for a single cover without her permission.