Drake’s Bad Year Gets Worse as His Toronto Mansion Floods

Drake’s terrible year doesn’t seem to be improving.

Just weeks after most of the internet declared him the loser in his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, the Toronto rapper shared a video of his home being flooded. In the Instagram story posted to his account on Tuesday, the rapper revealed several inches of brown water had infiltrated his Toronto mansion, along with the caption “This better be espresso martini.”

In the video, Drake appears to walk the flooded floors, water up to his ankles, holding a broomstick, as someone tries to hold his closet doors closed—presumably to protect the likely very expensive clothing inside. According to ABC News, an overnight storm caused heavy rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday, which likely prompted the flooding.

Drake’s manor or “The Embassy,” as it’s been called in Architectural Digest, is 50,000 square feet and features an NBA regulation-size indoor basketball court with a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight, according to its feature in the magazine, and is reportedly valued at $100 million.

Twitter/X is having a field day with the rapper’s misfortune, as many quote Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” with the twist, “Mop! Mop! Mop! Mop!”

During the rap battle, in which Drake exchanged diss tracks with West Coast rapper Lamar, they criticized each other’s parenting, families, and popularity, and accused one another of being pedophiles and sex traffickers.

After the release of “Not Like Us” in particular, which further emphasized pedophilic accusations against Drake while also becoming a cultural phenomenon, Drake was widely considered to have lost the battle and didn’t release any more songs in response.

Now the Canadian rapper is having to deal with the significant flooding of his massive home, which some social media users are calling “the Kendrick curse.”