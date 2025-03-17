Drake’s Label Says He’s Just Suing Because He ‘Lost a Rap Battle’

Actor Ben Stiller is setting his sights on the soda business. The 59-year-old is exploring plans to launch a low-sugar soda named Stiller’s, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Severance producer and director has been talking about raising funds for the venture, although nothing is finalized. A trademark application for Stiller’s filed in November described the beverage as a fruit-flavored carbonated beverage. If he does launch the venture, Stiller plans to star in the advertisements promoting the product. The last time Stiller was involved in the soda business, he pitched Pepsi Zero Sugar in a 2023 Super Bowl spot. Stiller’s healthy soda will enter the market amidst a healthy soda boom. On Monday, PepsiCo Inc. announced that it will acquire popular prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion. Meanwhile, in February, Coca-Cola Co. launched its own prebiotic soda called Simply Pop. Other celebrity beverages include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Zoa Energy, Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, and Katy Perry’s non-alcoholic De Soi.
